Diane Turbyfill has been promoted by GateHouse Media to be the new managing editor of the Shelby Star.

Turbyfill has been a reporter with the Gaston Gazette since 2008. She will replace Gabe Whisnant, who has been promoted by GateHouse to head the digital news team at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal in South Carolina.