Doug Phares, COO of Sandusky Newspapers, Elected Inland Press Association President

At its 133rd Annual Meeting in Chicago, the Inland Press Association elected Doug Phares, COO of Sandusky Newspapers in Sandusky, Ohio, as its president for the 2018-2019 term.

At the same meeting, the Inland Press Foundation elected Jeremy Halbreich, the CEO of AIM Media Management in Dallas, Texas, as president for the 2018-2019 term.

Cory Bollinger, vice president of publishing for Schurz Communications in Mishawaka, Indiana, was elected the association’s president-elect.

In other election results at Inland Press Association’s business meeting:

Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times, was elected vice president. Tom Yunt, COO of United Communications Corporation of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was elected chairman.

For Association directors, the following were elected for one-year terms: Camille Olson, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP in Chicago; Joyce McCullough, publisher of The News Tribune in LaSalle, Illinois; and Jayson Taylor, president, Western U.S., for GateHouse Media in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Elected for two-year terms on the association board were Virginia Cowenhoven, associate publisher of the Bakersfield Californian; and Heidi Wright, COO of EO Media Group in Salem, Oregon.

Elected for three-year terms on the association board were Alton Brown, vice president/North Carolina Group for BH Media in Winston Salem, North Carolina; and Emily Walsh, publisher at the Observer Media Group in Sarasota, Florida.

Inland Press Foundation elected as its vice president Cameron Nutting Williams, a director of The Nutting Company, and regional publisher for Ogden Newspapers in Wheeling, West Virginia.

For Foundation Directors, the following were elected to one-year terms: Marc Wilson, executive chairman of TownNews.com in Moline, Illinois; Ted McGrew, vice president/sales for Southern Lithoplate in Carmel, Indiana; and Scott Campbell, publisher of the Vancouver (Washington) Columbian.

Elected to a three-year term on the foundation board was Stacey Hill, executive vice president and COO of NPG Newspapers in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Separately, in October, Matt McMillan, CEO fo Press Publications in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, was elected by the Inland Press Foundation board to fill a vacancy. McMillan, who had been an association board member until the summer, will serve until the next regular election of officers and directors in the fall of 2019.

Tom Slaughter, executive director of the Inland Press Association and Foundation, was elected secretary/treasurer of both the association and the foundation at the Annual Meeting.