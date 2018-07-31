Dream Local Digital Adds Deanna Lewis to Sales Team

Deanna Lewis, an experienced sales professional in both newspaper and digital advertising, has been hired as a sales leader for Dream Local Digital, a national digital marketing agency based in Rockland, Maine.

The South Berwick, Maine, resident has spent the last 15 years working for the Local Media Association. For the past eight years, Lewis worked as the R&D Growth and Development Manager at LMA, and prior to that she

was its Director of Sales. Before joining LMA, her work experience was primarily in advertising sales, including newspaper and digital.

In her role as sales leader, Lewis will be part of the Dream Local Digital sales team. She will be working directly with media partner sales teams to assist them in successfully selling digital marketing services to their local customer. She also will sell to businesses directly. She will leverage her deep experience in media to offer coaching, prepare proposals, identify customer needs with recommended solutions, and close sales.