Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/ed-howell-named-daily-mountain-eagle-news-editor/

The Daily Mountain Eagle has officially announced Ed Howell as its news editor.

Howell returned to the Eagle on Feb. 13 and will be tasked with not only covering certain news beats but also serving as a leader in the editorial department.

Publisher James Phillips said the move is a part of an ongoing restructuring at the newspaper.