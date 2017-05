Like & Share E&P:

As a young reporter in The Commercial Appeal’s far-flung network of small-town bureaus, Louis Graham didn’t waste time making his mark.

After the County Executive in Madison County, Tennessee announced a crackdown on delinquent taxpayers, Graham began digging. What he found was that the executive himself was several years behind on his taxes.