Elpical Software Hires International Sales and Marketing Manager

Dutch software development company Elpical has welcomed Derek Milne as the organization’s international sales and marketing manager. Milne will be directly responsible for growing existing markets in northern Europe as well as supporting the considerable distributor networks throughout the rest of the world. In addition, he will be pivotal in further enhancing the marketing and business strategies to support new product developments.

“Elpical is an astounding company with an amazing software portfolio that I have been fortunate to work with over the past few years. It’s an ideal role, continuing to promote Elpical, growing the Claro business with our traditional customer base throughout the world whilst developing new and innovative markets.” Milne said.

John De Jong, owner and CEO of Elpical, stated, “Derek joins us at an exciting time for Elpical. With a number of new products soon to be released, he provides a creative source for marketing and the generation of sales strategies to maximize the impact of these game changing applications, in addition to supporting the ongoing business with Claro.”

Milne has 25 years of experience in the graphic arts industry. Spending the previous 13 years in the U.S., he most recently served as business development director for News Hub Media/PuzzleFlow with prior roles at OneVision, FFEI, WAM!NET and 3M. He holds a bachelor of science degree in graphic media studies from Watford College of Print.