A key newsroom leader at the Fort Collins Coloradoan is taking over as top editor to replace outgoing Executive Editor Lauren Gustus.

Eric Larsen, 37, a supervisor at the Coloradoan for five years, will be promoted to news director, it was announced Wednesday.