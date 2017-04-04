Eric Rich Named Editor Of The Washington Post’s Rapid-Response Investigative Team

Like & Share E&P:

I am thrilled to announce that Eric Rich will become editor of The Post’s new Rapid Response Investigative Team. A veteran Post editor known for his smarts and collegiality, Eric has had impressive impact at every stage of his newsroom career. In seeking a leader for this new team, we were looking for investigative chops, knowledge of Washington, an ability to work with anybody and a thorough understanding of the digital universe.