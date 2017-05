Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/erin-tobin-named-managing-editor-of-champion-newspapers/

Erin Tobin has been named managing editor of Champion Newspapers after spending nearly eight years with Inland Empire Magazine.

The 33-year-old lifelong Riverside resident will begin Monday.She graduated as an International Baccalaureate student from JW North High School in Riverside in 2001, spending time with the theatre and dance departments.