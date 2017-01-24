Eugene Jackson Named Daily Journal Publisher

Like & Share E&P:

Lee Enterprises has been named Eugene Jackson publisher of the Daily Journal. He succeeds Gary Berblinger, who retired earlier this year.

“Jackson is a rising leader in our industry, and we’re delighted to welcome him to Lee Enterprises and the Daily Journal,” said Lee group publisher Ron Peterson. “Eugene has a passion for local news and local communities, and I look forward to what he brings to his new role.”

Jackson, 36, most recently served as director of advertising for the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. His career also includes 10 years with The Roanoke Times, where he held a number of positions including advertising sales development manager.

“I look forward to building, leading and taking community news to a whole new level in Park Hills,” Jackson said. “I am excited to work with an outstanding organization like Lee and look to exceed the needs of the readers and advertisers in Park Hills and the surrounding communities.”

Jackson will also serve as publisher of the Farmington Press and Democrat News, Peterson said.

The new publisher was recognized by The Roanoke Times as Ambassador of the Year in 2012 and 2013 for top advertising sales performance, as well as named a member of the 2015 Hearst President’s Club in recognition of outstanding digital sales performance.

Jackson has coached youth basketball and baseball in Virginia and Connecticut and said he is looking forward to meeting and engaging in his new community.

He is a Virginia native and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He and his wife, Holly, have three children.