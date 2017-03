Like & Share E&P:

The Florida Times-Union on Wednesday announced the appointment of Clay Zeigler as managing editor, the newsroom’s second-highest-ranking position.

Zeigler, who had been overseeing special projects and investigations, succeeds Mary Kelli Palka, who was named the editor of the Times-Union and Jacksonville.com effective Jan. 1.