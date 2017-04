Like & Share E&P:

Jim Porter, regional publisher, Gatehouse Ohio, who now heads up the printing and publishing properties in Jackson County, has announced that Frank Adkins, Jr. will oversee daily operations of both the Gatehouse Media-owned printing (Star Printing) and publishing (Jackson Herald, Jackson Star News and Star Herald Weekender) operations as General Manager, going forward.