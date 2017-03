Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/gabriel-escobar-promoted-to-editor-and-vp-of-philadelphia-media-network/

Gabriel Escobar, a craftsman of the written word, a force for newsroom innovation, and an inexhaustible leader during big, breaking stories, has been named editor and vice president of Philadelphia Media Network, a promotion that puts him in charge of the entire news report for the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com.