Gary Adkisson Named Publisher of the Bismarck Tribune

Lee Enterprises Incorporated today announced that Gary Adkisson, currently publisher of The Sentinel in Carlisle, has been named publisher of The Bismarck Tribune in Bismarck, North Dakota.

“Gary has an impressive record of accomplishment and has excelled in every area of our business,” said Julie Bechtel, president and publisher of Lee’s Central Illinois Group and company group publisher. “He has great passion for strong local news and outstanding service to readers and advertisers.”