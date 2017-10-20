GateHouse Hires New Coastal N.C. Ad Director

A new regional advertising director has been hired for GateHouse Media’s Coastal North Carolina Group, which includes the StarNews.

Bill Davis, who arrives from The Roanoke Times in Virginia, began this week in his new role that will oversee advertising staff for GateHouse Media’s coastal group. In addition to the StarNews, the group includes the Jacksonville Daily News, the New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press, as well as several weekly and specialty publications.