People PeopleInTheNews 

GateHouse Hires New Coastal N.C. Ad Director

Hunter Ingram | StarNewsOctober 20, 2017

A new regional advertising director has been hired for GateHouse Media’s Coastal North Carolina Group, which includes the StarNews.

Bill Davis, who arrives from The Roanoke Times in Virginia, began this week in his new role that will oversee advertising staff for GateHouse Media’s coastal group. In addition to the StarNews, the group includes the Jacksonville Daily News, the New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press, as well as several weekly and specialty publications.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/gatehouse-hires-new-coastal-n-c-ad-director/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *