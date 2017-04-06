GateHouse Media Appoints New Group Publisher In Ohio

Like & Share E&P:

Bill Albrecht, a veteran publisher and advertising executive, has been named group publisher for a number of GateHouse Media publications in Northeastern Ohio, including the Record-Courier.

“Bill’s ability to lead, motivate and innovate makes him a great choice to lead this newly created group in Ohio,” Brad Harmon, president of GateHouse Central U.S. Division, wrote in an announcement to GateHouse employees regarding the hire. Harmon is also president and publisher of the Dispatch Media Group, Columbus.