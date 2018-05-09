Grant County Review Publisher Elected South Dakota Newspaper Association President
Debbie Hemmer, publisher of the Grant County Review at Milbank, was elected president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association during the group’s 136th annual meeting May 5 in Sioux Falls.
“From the rising costs of production and postage, to social media and cries of fake news, to the battles over publishing public notices, some days it feels like the newspaper industry is under attack from every angle. It may be hard to be optimistic, but it is in times like these that the value of a hometown newspaper shines through,” Hemmer said.
