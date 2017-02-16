People PeopleInTheNews 

Grant S. Moise Promoted to Executive Vice President of A. H. Belo Corporation and General Manager of The Dallas Morning News

Press Release | A. H. Belo CorporationFebruary 16, 2017
A. H. Belo Corporation announced today the promotion of Grant S. Moise as Executive Vice President of A. H. Belo Corporation and General Manager of The Dallas Morning News. He will report to Jim Moroney, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of A. H. Belo Corporation, and Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of The Dallas Morning News.

