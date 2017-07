Like & Share E&P:

Greg Sukiennik is now the managing editor of New England Newspaper Inc.’s Vermont newspapers, the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal.

Sukiennik, 47, has been editor of the Manchester Journal since October. He began work in the new position on July 3.