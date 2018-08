Greg Watson, who owned a strategic marketing consulting firm for the past five years and formerly worked with Gannett Co. Inc., has joined the SNPA staff. Watson will serve as chief marketing officer and assistant executive director, with responsibility for planning and executing strategies that promote SNPA’s brand and programs.

