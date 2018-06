Bill Nagel, a media executive who worked at Tribune Publishing and the Los Angeles Times, was named publisher and CEO of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. Nagel replaces Jeff Johnson, who in February was promoted to president of the newspaper division of Hearst, which owns the Chronicle.

