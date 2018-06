Hearst Newspapers today announced that Mark Medici has been named executive vice president and chief marketing officer, a new position. Medici previously served as vice president of Audience and Newspaper Operations at Cox Media Group. The announcement was made by Hearst Executive Vice President and COO Mark Aldam and Hearst Newspapers President Jeff Johnson.

