Hearst Newspapers Promotes Two Members of Executive Leadership Team

Hearst Newspapers today announced that two members of the group’s executive leadership team will be taking on expanded roles. Mike DeLuca, Hearst Newspapers senior vice president of digital and chief executive officer of LocalEdge, has been promoted to executive vice president of advertising sales. John McKeon, Houston Chronicle president and publisher, will become Hearst Newspapers executive vice president and Texas Newspapers president.

