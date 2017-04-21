Heather Mckernan Hired As Publisher At Concord Monitor
Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Publisher Heather McKernan has been hired as the next publisher of the Concord Monitor, but she won’t leave behind the paper and community she loves.
McKernan, a Peterborough resident, will begin her tenure as publisher of the Monitor in early May, but will continue to serve as the Ledger-Transcript’s publisher.
“I still intend to be very involved at the Ledger-Transcript and in the greater Monadnock region,” said McKernan, in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “I’m excited for the new opportunity. It will certainly be a challenge.”Read More