Heather Mckernan Hired As Publisher At Concord Monitor

Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Publisher Heather McKernan has been hired as the next publisher of the Concord Monitor, but she won’t leave behind the paper and community she loves.

McKernan, a Peterborough resident, will begin her tenure as publisher of the Monitor in early May, but will continue to serve as the Ledger-Transcript’s publisher.

“I still intend to be very involved at the Ledger-Transcript and in the greater Monadnock region,” said McKernan, in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “I’m excited for the new opportunity. It will certainly be a challenge.”