Heidelberg Appoints Chris Brooks as Vice President of Label Products in North America

Heidelberg North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Brooks as Vice President of Label Products as of August 2018. In his role, Brooks will focus directly on the integration of Gallus into Heidelberg North America and is responsible for expanding the Gallus product line in the United States and Canada. Brooks will report directly to Felix Mueller, President of Heidelberg Americas.

“Chris has the technical knowledge, communication skills, and experience in developing market potential for new technology that provides an outstanding base for this new exciting role,” said Mueller. “With industry-leading label machines from Heidelberg-Gallus, Chris is looking forward to expanding the label market in North America.”

Throughout his 24 years of experience in the printing industry, Brooks has spent the entirety of it at the former Heidelberg Web Systems, now manroland/Goss, working in the web offset segment. Brooks started off as a Mechanical Engineer and worked in various Product Management and Technical Sales Support roles prior to his last 14 years working in both Sales and Sales Management.

“Heidelberg has always had such a great reputation in the market, and I’m proud to be a part of this team again,” said Brooks. “Being responsible for this new product line is both exciting and challenging, but I’m thrilled to play an integral role in its growth.”

As of April 1, 2018, Gallus fully integrated with the Heidelberg North America team in order to increase market coverage and efficiency in sales and service. This transition allows Gallus customers access to the entire product and service portfolios of both companies from a single source. The dynamic duo, Heidelberg-Gallus, will provide customers with a complete print shop solution including reliable equipment, parts, service and consumables support.

“It impacts both companies differently,” said Brooks. “For Heidelberg, it brings more products to sell and, in many cases, an entire new customer base. For Gallus, the integration opens up the entire Heidelberg sales organization that will create an increase in new orders. It’s my goal to learn the needs of both sides and to help keep the integration moving smoothly and efficiently.”