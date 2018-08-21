Herald-Leader Publisher Steps Down; Editor Will Move Into Expanded Role
Rufus Friday, the Herald-Leader’s president and publisher since 2011, announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down in the middle of September.
Editor Peter Baniak will move into an expanded role as the Herald-Leader’s editor and general manager.
Friday announced his departure at a Wednesday morning staff meeting, attended by Alexandra Villoch, East Region Publisher for McClatchy, the Herald-Leader’s parent company.
