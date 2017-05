Like & Share E&P:

Matthew Sauer — a Southwest Florida resident for the last 42 years and a Herald-Tribune journalist for the last 24 — has been named the newspaper’s executive editor.

Sauer, 49, has served in the position on an interim basis since October. Before that, he was deputy managing editor for enterprise and business.