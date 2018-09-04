Herald-Tribune’s Matthew Sauer Takes on New Role, as Publisher Patrick Dorsey Heads to Texas
Executive editor adds title of general manager; Dorsey is becoming the publisher of the Austin American-Statesman.
Herald-Tribune Executive Editor Matthew Sauer is adding the title general manager and assuming a new role at the media company.
Sauer will continue to oversee the Herald-Tribune’s newsroom but will now work with the media company’s seasoned team of executives to continue its mission as the top information source and digital and print advertising platform in Southwest Florida.
