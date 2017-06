Like & Share E&P:

After two decades of doing a little bit of everything in the Idaho Statesman’s sports department, Chadd Cripe now gets to run it.

Cripe, who spent 14 seasons as the Boise State football reporter, was named the Statesman’s sports editor and columnist Wednesday. He replaces Mike Prater, who left the Statesman in April.