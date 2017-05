Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/industry-veteran-returns-to-agfa-graphics-as-vice-president-of-newspapers/

Agfa Graphics is proud to welcome Michael Phillips back to the company as vice president of Newspapers. With more than 25 years’ experience in the newspaper industry, Phillips will help drive strategic revenue-generating initiatives for Agfa Graphics’ comprehensive newspaper solutions.