Jackie Fanara Named New Publisher of Winter Park/Maitland Observer

Observer Media Group Inc. announced Monday, Nov. 20, Jackie Fanara as the new publisher for the Winter Park/Maitland Observer.

Fanara, a Winter Park resident, brings more than two decades of experience in print media, marketing and advertising. She also has a long history of work with OMG; she served as publisher of its East County Observer from 2003 to 2009. During that time, she helped create several special sections, including Health Matters and Summer Fun Guide, that exist company-wide today.