Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/jake-aaron-promoted-to-advertising-director-of-the-daily-mountain-eagle/

Jake Aaron, a sales consultant of the Daily Mountain Eagle for the past four years, has been promoted to advertising director.

As advertising director, Aaron will perform day-to-day management of the newspaper’s sales staff.

“I am thrilled to have Jake take over this key role for us at the Daily Mountain Eagle,” Publisher James Phillips said. “Jake has worked hard in his time here to learn as much as possible. He is talented and hardworking, and he is also highly regarded by both our staff and clients.”