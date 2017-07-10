Jeff Smith, Publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, to Retire in November

Like & Share E&P:

After more than four years as publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, Jeff Smith announced plans to retire Nov. 3.

“After much consideration, my wife and I have decided it is time for a major change in our lives,” Smith said. “The decision to retire was based on a combination of things, but family played the largest part.

“I’ve got sons and grandkids on both coasts and now I’ll have the freedom to spend more time with them.”