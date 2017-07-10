People PeopleInTheNews 

Jeff Smith, Publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, to Retire in November

Sally Sexton | Weatherford DemocratJuly 10, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/jeff-smith-publisher-of-the-weatherford-democrat-to-retire-in-november/
Twitter
LinkedIn

After more than four years as publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, Jeff Smith announced plans to retire Nov. 3.

“After much consideration, my wife and I have decided it is time for a major change in our lives,” Smith said. “The decision to retire was based on a combination of things, but family played the largest part.

“I’ve got sons and grandkids on both coasts and now I’ll have the freedom to spend more time with them.”

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *