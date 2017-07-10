Jeff Smith, Publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, to Retire in November
After more than four years as publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, Jeff Smith announced plans to retire Nov. 3.
“After much consideration, my wife and I have decided it is time for a major change in our lives,” Smith said. “The decision to retire was based on a combination of things, but family played the largest part.
“I’ve got sons and grandkids on both coasts and now I’ll have the freedom to spend more time with them.”Read More