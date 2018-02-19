Jeffrey Bernhardt Joins Southern Lithoplate as Regional Sales Manager

Southern Lithoplate, Inc., a leading manufacturer of digital printing plates and associated CTP solutions, has announced Jeffrey Bernhardt, has joined the SLP team as Regional Sales Manager.

With his 24 years invested in the printing, prepress and workflow market segments, the industry veteran brings his expertise to the SLP organization toward enhancing the American-owned and operated, prepress solutions provider’s customer partner relationships.

In making the announcement, Southern Lithoplate’s vice president of sales, Ted McGrew said, “Jeff’s extensive experience and face-to-face sales and service skills complements SLP’s customer centric approach to providing prepress solutions and technology for print provider operations. He is a tireless advocate for printing, with a dedication that certainly matches Southern Litho’s stated commitment to print. Jeff looks forward to working with SLP’s customer partners in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.”

Before joining SLP, Bernhardt served as Major Accounts Manager for Presteligence in North Canton, Ohio, a company that specializes in software solutions for newspapers printers and publishers and who is a Strategic Alliance Partner with SLP. Since its establishment in 2005, the Southern Lithoplate Strategic Alliance has grown into the leading graphic arts platform for choice, quality and affordability.

“Jeff Bernhardt coming on board is a definite win for Southern Litho,” McGrew said. “His strong background in communication and all things print precedes him. Plus, his knowledge of prepress systems and workflow will really serve our customers well.”

Bernhardt also counts among the professional roles in his career, those of Technical Sales Specialist, Purchasing Manager and Journeyman Platemaker.

“I am delighted to be joining Southern Lithoplate, a well known, high-touch sales and service organization with an impeccable reputation in the industry,” Bernhardt said about his new position. “I’m especially anxious to assist SLP customers and prospects in their pursuit of cost-saving, time-saving and quality enhancing solutions to help them better meet their goals of increased profitability and business success.”