The Standard-Times newsroom has a new leader.

Jen Guadarrama, 37, has been named news director for the newspaper.

Guadarrama will succeed Michael Kelly, who retired as editor of the daily newspaper May 12. As news director, Guadarrama will be in charge of all newsroom operations.