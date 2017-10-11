Jesse Mullen Moves to Horizon Publications as Regional Publisher of Washington State Newspapers

A print and digital media executive, Jesse Mullen, is the new publisher of the Statesman-Examiner as of Oct. 2.

Mullen is no stranger to newspapers. For starters, he comes from a family of journalists who own community newspapers all over the northwest, including three in Washington, the Newport Miner, Mason County Journal and Port Townsend Leader. Mullen also owns the Thermopolis (Wyo.) Independent with his two brothers.