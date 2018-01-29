Jim Kirk to Replace Lewis D’Vorkin as Editor In Chief of the Los Angeles Times
In another dramatic shake-up at the Los Angeles Times, Chicago journalist Jim Kirk will be named editor in chief of the newspaper, replacing Lewis D’Vorkin, who will move to a position within the parent company.
The move — which is expected to be announced Monday— follows two weeks of turmoil at The Times, including a unionization vote by newsroom employees and accelerating hostilities between D’Vorkin and his staff.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: