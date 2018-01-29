People PeopleInTheNews 

Jim Kirk to Replace Lewis D’Vorkin as Editor In Chief of the Los Angeles Times

Meg James | Los Angeles TimesJanuary 29, 2018

In another dramatic shake-up at the Los Angeles Times, Chicago journalist Jim Kirk will be named editor in chief of the newspaper, replacing Lewis D’Vorkin, who will move to a position within the parent company.

The move — which is expected to be announced Monday— follows two weeks of turmoil at The Times, including a unionization vote by newsroom employees and accelerating hostilities between D’Vorkin and his staff.

