Jim Moroney to Retire From Dallas Morning News Parent Company; Robert Decherd Returns as CEO

Jim Moroney, considered a “guiding light” for the news industry on the importance of a free press and a champion of digital transformation, will retire next month as chairman, president and chief executive of The Dallas Morning News’ parent company.

Effective with the mid-May meeting of Dallas-based A. H. Belo Corporation’s board of directors, Moroney, 61, will turn the corporate keys over to his predecessor, successor and cousin, Robert W. Decherd.