People PeopleInTheNews 

Jim Moroney to Retire From Dallas Morning News Parent Company; Robert Decherd Returns as CEO

Karen Robinson-Jacobs | Dallas NewsApril 18, 2018

Jim Moroney, considered a “guiding light” for the news industry on the importance of a free press and a champion of digital transformation, will retire next month as chairman, president and chief executive of The Dallas Morning News’ parent company.

Effective with the mid-May meeting of Dallas-based A. H. Belo Corporation’s board of directors, Moroney, 61, will turn the corporate keys over to his predecessor, successor and cousin, Robert W. Decherd.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/jim-moroney-to-retire-from-dallas-morning-news-parent-company-robert-decherd-returns-as-ceo/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *