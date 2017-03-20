Joanne Lipman Named Editor-in-Chief of USA Today

Like & Share E&P:

USA TODAY NETWORK just announced Joanne Lipman as the new Editor-in-Chief of USA TODAY. Joanne’s vision, passion and journalistic excellence are exactly what we need leading our flagship news organization. Effective immediately, Joanne assumes the EIC role for USA TODAY, in addition to her role as Chief Content Officer leading the USA TODAY NETWORK which goes unchanged. Joanne began her career as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, ultimately rising to deputy managing editor – the first woman to attain that post – and supervising coverage that won three Pulitzers.

While at the Journal, she created Weekend Journal and Personal Journal and oversaw creation of the paper’s Saturday edition. She subsequently was founding editor-in-chief of Conde Nast Portfolio magazine and portfolio.com, which won Loeb and National Magazine Awards. In her first year at Gannett, Joanne has been instrumental in harnessing our company’s more than 3,000 journalists to form the USA TODAY NETWORK and has been at the helm of impactful reporting and storytelling efforts that include projects such as “Lead in the Water,” “Teachers Misconduct,” and “Trump and the Law.” Joanne will remain laser focused on continuing to elevate the quality of our journalism and storytelling across platforms throughout the NETWORK.

Patty Michalski, who has served as interim Editor-in-Chief at USA TODAY, has been named Senior Director of Digital Audience Development for USA TODAY NETWORK and Executive Editor, Digital for USA TODAY. Patty’s team has been responsible for the content strategy on USA TODAY’s mobile/social audience and platforms. Year-over-year her team has had great success increasing social audience and referrals, mobile audience and mobile video consumption through a strong social/mobile-first content approach. In her new role, Patty will lead NETWORK-wide digital news transformation with a focus on mobile and social; continue to oversee the USA TODAY mobile/social team and the overall USA TODAY digital strategy; and work cross-divisionally on efforts deepen audience reach and engagement through excellence in digital storytelling and user experience. Patty reports to Joanne.