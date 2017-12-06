People PeopleInTheNews 

Joanne Lipman Stepping Down as Chief Content Officer USA TODAY NETWORK and Editor of USA TODAY

Philana Peterson | USA Today December 6, 2017

Joanne Lipman, who helped Gannett through its rebranding as the USA Today Network, is stepping down as Chief Content Officer and Editor in Chief of USA Today at the end of the year to focus on her upcoming book, That’s What She Said.

The book, which addresses closing the gender gap in the workplace, comes as a flood of accusations against men in media, business, entertainment and politics have come to light.

