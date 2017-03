Like & Share E&P:

A business executive who delivered the Toronto Star as a boy has been appointed Torstar Corporation’s new president and chief executive officer.

John Boynton, a seasoned marketer and turnaround agent, will also take on the role of publisher of the Toronto Star.