John Celestino Named Publisher Of Lockport, Niagara Newspapers

John Celestino, an experienced newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of the Niagara Gazette, and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, effective immediately.

Celestino succeeds Chris Voccio, who recently retired as publisher of both papers after a 30-year newspaper career.

Celestino most recently served as business development manager for Brainworks Software, a company that supplies computer software to newspapers for advertising, circulation and content management systems.

He began his newspaper career in 1985 at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, where he spent 14 years in advertising sales and marketing. He later served as director of advertising for the Philadelphia Metro paper, and director of advertising and circulation at The Press of Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a dozen years before joining Brainworks Software.

Robin L. Quillon, senior vice president of operations for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., parent company of the Niagara and Lockport papers, said Celestino’s extensive print and digital experience will prove valuable to the staffs, readers and advertisers in both markets.

“The communities served by the Niagara Gazette, and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal are getting a high energy publisher who understands the need for local focus and quality content in print and online.” Quillon said.

Celestino said he’s delighted to be working with newspapers strongly committed to serving their communities with credible and helpful content.

“It is urgent for local newspapers to provide their communities with timely, factual news and information,” he said. “Like it or not, we live in an era where anyone can post anything on the internet and call it ‘news.’ We have an obligation to provide fact-based, verifiable and trustworthy information.”

A communications degree graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Celestino said he’s “looking forward to working with the Niagara and Lockport teams to continue to build a strong organization dedicated to serving the public in every way we can.”