The “day-to-day vibe” of the newspaper business has brought industry veteran John Gregorio to The Times Media Co. as its new advertising director.

Gregorio joined The Times earlier this month after working a short time at Farm Journal Media, which produces print and broadcast products for the agricultural industry. That job followed about 24 years with the Chicago Tribune.