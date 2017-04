Like & Share E&P:

GateHouse Media Senior Group Publisher John Montgomery announced Monday he’s leaving the company, effective May 8.

Montgomery was publisher and editor of the Hutchinson News for 10 years before it was purchased in November by Gatehouse Media. He said he will be moving to the Kansas City area.