Jorge E. Mejía Named Director Business Development for Roxen in the Americas

Jorge E. Mejía is the new Director Business Development for Roxen in the Americas. From a sales office in Miami he will be responsible for Roxen’s sales in North, Central and South America.

Until now, Jorge E. Mejía has held a senior position as Sales Director at CCI Europe with responsibility for developing new business territories in Mexico, Central and South America. He also has several years of experience through senior positions in Information Technology from major newspapers like Naples Daily News, Sarasota Herald-Tribune and Sun-Sentinel.

Jorge E. Mejía has an MBA in International Business from Nova Southern University, Florida, a Bachelor’s degree in Professional Studies from Lynn University, Florida, and an Associate’s degree in Computer Science from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts.

“As the needs of the industry continue to evolve, editorial IT tools need to keep up with, and enable these changes, thus legacy monolithic solutions rapidly gives way for the faster, more modular approach that we stand for,” says Per Östlund, CEO of Roxen. “Jorge’s knowledge and deep understanding of our customers’ challenges and opportunities will enable us to make our tools even more available and affordable. Jorge is a competent and warm individual and a welcome addition to our growing team of professionals.”

Jorge E. Mejía is based in Miami, Fla. and joins Roxen May 22nd in connection with the INMA World Congress.