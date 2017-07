Like & Share E&P:

Dana Canedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning former senior editor at The New York Times, has been named administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

The appointment, effective July 17, was announced by the Pulitzer Prize Board and by Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University, where the prestigious prizes in journalism, letters, drama and music are administered.