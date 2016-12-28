Julie Fox Named Publisher of Times West Virginian

Like & Share E&P:

Julie Fox, a veteran newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of the Times West Virginian, effective December 28.

Fox has been the regional audience development director for The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for the past 11 years. She has also managed the audience development department at the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News for two years.

Robin Quillon, senior vice president of operations for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., parent company of the three papers, said Fox has “proven herself as a leader and innovator” in print and online platforms.

“She is definitely ready for this next step in her career,” said Quillon, who is also publisher of the Johnstown and Cumberland papers. “The good people of Fairmont are getting a publisher who understands the need for local focus and quality content.”

Fox said she is looking forward to becoming engaged with the Fairmont community and building on the Times West Virginian’s history of service to readers and advertisers.

“I am fortunate to gain a great staff,” said Fox. “I am committed to working with them to produce the best possible print and online products.”

Fox began her newspaper career in 1989 as a customer service representative at Lee Enterprises’ The Southern Illinoisan, a daily in Carbondale, Illinois. She soon promoted to district circulation sales manager and then metro zone manager at Herald & Review, a Lee Enterprises newspaper in Decatur, Illinois. She later served as circulation director for dailies in Clute, Texas, and Columbus, Georgia, and as a recruitment, training and financial manager for a job placement company in Houston, Texas. Fox is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

The Times West Virginian is a seven-day newspaper and website. It also produces the bimonthly lifestyle Corridor magazine.