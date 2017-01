Like & Share E&P:

Publisher W.P. Lang today announced the appointment of Karen Moses, who has served as managing editor of the Albuquerque Journal since 2001, as editor of the newspaper beginning Feb. 1.

Moses succeeds Kent Walz, who is retiring from the position after 22 years. Walz, 66, will continue at the Journal in a senior editor role.