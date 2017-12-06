KBA Appoints Richard Dreshfield as its New Senior Vice President of Sheetfed Sales

KBA North America is pleased to announce that Richard (Rich) Dreshfield will be joining the company as senior vice president of sheetfed sales. He will begin his new role on January 1, 2018 and will report to Mark Hischar, president and CEO of KBA North America. Dreshfield will be based in Dallas at the firm’s headquarters and will oversee the entire North American sheetfed sales team.

Over the course of his more than three decades in the industry, Dreshfield has displayed a successful track record of leadership in various sales and marketing management positions. In his most recent role, he acted as vice president of sales and marketing with Clearwater Paper Corporation, a firm with more than 3,300 employees in the U.S., where he made numerous contributions to its success and led a team of sales professionals.

“We are happy to welcome Rich to our Koenig & Bauer family,” says Mark Hischar, president and CEO of KBA North America. “Rich is a results driven leader who’s success in developing strong relationships with C-level contacts in key accounts as well as his ability to lead sales teams will serve our customers well as we continue our high growth trajectory for all market segments in North America. He will shine a spotlight on our new press technology and rapid developments for our North American sheetfed customers and play a key role in maintaining our high level of customer satisfaction. I’m confident that Rich will focus on our sheetfed sales division of consultive sales support to ensure our customers’ success.”

Dreshfield has been with Clearwater for over 33 years in various sales, sales management and marketing roles and has risen through the ranks developing and directing sales and marketing plans, expanding sales revenue, driving growth, and initiating new strategies. His expertise includes leadership, key account management, long term customer retention, brand management, new product development, and strategic planning and market development. He is very well known and highly respected by the folding carton printers who are a key customer group for Koenig & Bauer.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity to join the market leader that provides the industry with innovative technology for the graphic arts marketplace and look forward to leading our dedicated sheetfed sales team, which I believe is the benchmark in the industry,” says Dreshfield. “I’m bringing my commitment and passion to KBA to lead its talented team of sales professionals and further develop its deep relationships with sheetfed printers.”

Dreshfield, a native of the San Francisco Bay area, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Communications Management from California Polytechnic State University and an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. He has been actively involved in many industry associations and educational institutions helping to support the graphic arts industry.