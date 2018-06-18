Keith Barlow Named Dalton City Citizen Publisher

Keith Barlow, veteran publisher of the Milledgeville Union-Recorder, has been appointed publisher of the Dalton Daily Citizen-News, effective immediately.

Barlow succeeds William Bronson, who resigned recently. Barlow will continue to oversee the Union-Recorder as well as the Crossville (Tenn.) Chronicle in his role as a regional publisher for CNHI, LLC, the Montgomery, Alabama-based parent company of the papers.

Jeff Mutter, advertising director of the Daily Citizen-News, was promoted to general manager, and will oversee the day to day business operations of the paper.

Barlow started his newspaper career at the Milledgeville Union-Recorder in 1991 as a graphic designer, and later served as production director and then advertising director. He was named publisher in 2007.

Barlow owned the weekly Baldwin County Bulletin for 2 ½ years, and is well-known for his civic engagement and leadership in central Georgia, having served as chairman of the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce, president of the local Rotary Club and service on several community boards. He is a business school graduate of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, and an Air Force Reserve veteran.

Donna Barrett, president and chief executive officer of CNHI, said Barlow brings a strong record of business and editorial acumen to the Dalton Daily Citizen-News. “He knows how to connect to the community and oversee a paper that reports on the important issues in the community,” she said.

Barlow said he’s excited with his expanded role, and looks forward to building a “strong, dynamic Dalton Daily Citizen-News with news and advertising content in print and online that serves the expectations of Dalton and Whitfield County residents.”